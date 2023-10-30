Home > News PH envoy to Jordan says 49 Filipinos in Gaza unreachable ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government struggles to reach some Filipinos in Gaza, days after Israel began its ground invasion of the besieged enclave. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ top diplomat explained why the country voted against a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza Gaza Strip overseas Filipinos