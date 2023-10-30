Home  >  News

PH envoy to Jordan says 49 Filipinos in Gaza unreachable

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government struggles to reach some Filipinos in Gaza, days after Israel began its ground invasion of the besieged enclave.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ top diplomat explained why the country voted against a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2023

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Israel-Hamas war   Gaza   Gaza Strip   overseas Filipinos  