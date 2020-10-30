Naujan, Oriental Mindoro ‘di muna tatanggap ng mga stranded, OFWs hanggang Nob. 11
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:11 AM
Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, Stranded individuals, returning OFWs, isolation facilities, Bagyong Quinta, Mark Marcos, TeleRadyo
- /sports/10/30/20/golf-malnati-grabs-bermuda-lead-as-fans-return-to-pga-tour
- /sports/10/30/20/football-ibrahimovic-misses-another-penalty-as-milan-down-sparta-prague
- /news/10/30/20/sogie-bill-still-in-senate-limbo-hontiveros
- /business/10/30/20/converge-ict-says-9-month-revenue-growth-up-67-pct-following-stock-exchange-debut
- /video/business/10/30/20/phinma-education-utilizes-2-remote-learning-systems-to-reach-students-during-pandemic