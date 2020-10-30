Home  >  News

Naujan, Oriental Mindoro ‘di muna tatanggap ng mga stranded, OFWs hanggang Nob. 11

Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:11 AM

MAYNILA - Pansamantalang ipinatigil ang pagtaggap sa mga uuwing stranded o overseas Filipino workers sa bayan ng Naujan sa Oriental Mindoro.

Sa panayam ng TeleRadyo Biyernes ng umaga kay Naujan Mayor Mark Marcos, sinabi nitong pinagbigyan ng provincial government ang kanilang hiling na moratorium hanggang Nobyembre 11.

Ito’y dahil wala na umanong bakanteng isolation facilities sa bayan dahil ginagamit ito ngayon ng mga residenteng lumikas sa bagyong Quinta.

Ilan sa mga evacuees ang mga hindi pa rin nakakauwi hanggang sa ngayon dahil nasira ng bagyo ang kanilang mga bahay.

Aminado rin ang alkalde na posibleng maantala ang pagbibigay ng ayuda sa mga residente dahil ipinatigil muna ang validation sa mga nasirang bahay at pananim bunsod naman ng banta ng panibagong bagyo.
 
- TeleRadyo 30 Oktubre 2020
