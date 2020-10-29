Home  >  News

WATCH: MRT-3 conducts test runs in bid to raise speed to 50 kph

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2020 12:32 PM | Updated as of Oct 29 2020 12:33 PM

MANILA — The Manila Metro Rail Transit System (MRT-3) on Thursday conducted test runs on a train set that has just been recently overhauled. Now running at a speed of up to 50 kilometers per hour (kph), the MRT may soon have more trains with faster travel times. 

The MRT-3 management aims to have its trains travel at 50kph by November and at 60kph by December.
