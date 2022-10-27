Home  >  News

Abra residents receive aid to reconstruct quake-damaged houses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 10:54 PM

Residents of Abra receive financial aid from the national government so they can reconstruct their houses damaged by the magnitude 6.4 quake. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2022
 
