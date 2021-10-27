Home  >  News

VP running mate ni Bongbong Marcos posibleng taga-VisMin: Imee

Posted at Oct 27 2021 09:44 PM

Ibinunyag ni Sen. Imee Marcos na mula sa Visayas o Mindanao ang posibleng piliing VP running mate ng kapatid niyang si Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 27 Oktubre 2021
 

