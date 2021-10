Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A transport group on Wednesday said the P5,000 planned government subsidy is going to be a big help for drivers but will not be enough.

Melencio “Boy” Vargas, president of the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) said this has to be ironed out properly with mechanics in place for the subsidy to go directly to drivers.



“Ang tanong d'yan buwan-buwan ba yan o isang bigay lang yan. Kung isang bigay lang yan, tingin ko ‘di makakasapat yan. Pero kahit papaano malaking tulong sa driver yan,” said Vargas.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Vargas said his group will not withdraw the petition for a fare increase unless government fulfill its promise to them.

Five transport groups, including ALTODAP, filed for a fare hike before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) amid rising fuel prices.

“Ang stand ng ALTODAP, iaatras lang namin yung fare hike kung itutuloy nila yung mga pangako nila sa Congress na kung saan yung full capacity na 100 percent na pwede nang magsakay yung traditional at modern jeepney na walang tayuan. Tapos yung subsidy na P3.00 na sinasabi ng DOE na ibibigay ng oil companies na direktang makuha sana ng mga driver,” he said.

However, Vargas said the group must discuss its unified stand on the issue first.

“Ako, sarili kong stand, hanggat hindi nila naibibigay yung mga sinasabing pinag-usapan sa Congress sa akin malabong iatras ko yan. Kailangan na klaro nating mabuti na ibigay nila ang mga napag-usapan,” he said.

- TeleRadyo 27 Oktubre 2021