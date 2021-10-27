Home  >  News

Imee says Sara Duterte convinced Marcos Jr. to run for president

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2021 10:56 PM

Senator Imee Marcos fueled more speculation about a possible 2022 alliance between her brother, Bongbong, and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, she also had some choice words about her brother's rival, Vice President Leni Robredo. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2021
