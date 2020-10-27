167 million Pinoys are drug addicts? Duterte blames poor eyesight for wrong info

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday blamed his poor eyesight for his recent erroneous statement that nearly 168 million Filipinos are addicted to narcotics, more than the country's 100-million population.

"I have so many things to read. Ganito iyan, 'yong mata ko, hindi na masyadong maganda," he said in a taped speech aired Tuesday. "I read the 168 ang 1.6 [million], may [decimal] point pala iyon... kaya nagkamali ako sa tao na contaminated."

(My eyesight is not that good anymore. I read as 168 the 1.6 million, there's a decimal point, as it turns out so I made a mistake in the figure of those contaminated by drugs.)

Watch his remark here.