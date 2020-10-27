167 million Pinoys are drug addicts? Duterte blames poor eyesight for wrong info
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2020 10:36 AM
Philippines UN, Duterte UN, war on drugs, human rights, UN Human Rights Philippines, Duterte drug war Philippines
- /video/news/10/27/20/duterte-to-govt-agencies-simplify-aid-distribution-or-face-suspension
- /video/news/10/27/20/duterte-prefers-government-to-government-deal-for-chinas-covid-19-vaccine
- /video/news/10/27/20/pangangaliwa-maituturing-na-psychological-violence-korte-suprema
- /business/10/27/20/facebook-content-moderators-call-for-better-treatment
- /sports/10/27/20/football-son-strikes-again-as-spurs-beat-burnley-to-move-fifth