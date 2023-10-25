Home  >  News

Castro says ex-president Duterte should be held accountable for his actions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 01:46 AM

Philippine party-list lawmaker France Castro dismissed criticisms from fellow congressman Paolo Duterte after she sued his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, for grave threats.

Castro insists the elder Duterte should be held accountable for his remarks. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2023
