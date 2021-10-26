85 pct fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Metro Manila

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila has vaccinated about 85 percent of its target population against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Home to some 13 million people, the capital region has so far fully immunized at least 8,387,179 people or 85.79 percent of its target, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Metro Manila is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak. Officials earlier said putting the capital region as top vaccination priority will also protect other areas.

In total, the Philippines has administered some 56.2 million COVID-19 shots as of Monday, including 30.2 million first jabs, Roque said in a press briefing.

At least 33.65 percent of the national target or around 25.9 million people were fully vaccinated nationwide, he said.

The Philippines has tallied some 2.7 million overall coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia.

The country reported a daily average of 4,890 cases from Oct.19 to 25, down from a peak of 20,946 cases from Sept. 6 to 12, Roque said.

President Rodrigo Duterte this month expanded the immunization program to minors and the general adult population.

Authorities eye vaccinating 1.5 million Filipinos daily before Christmas.

The Philippines aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos by yearend to achieve herd immunity.