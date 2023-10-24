Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines is conducting more maritime patrols and freedom of navigation missions in the West Philippine Sea "on a limited capacity" after aggressive Chinese maneuvers against a resupply mission on Sunday, an official said Tuesday.

Chinese ships tried to block Philippine resupply vessels on their way to Ayungin Shoal, leading to collisions that damaged BRP Cabra and civilian ship Unaizah May 2.

Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, said the country’s increased patrols came as it again monitored "a large number of Chinese maritime militia vessels" not only near Ayungin but also in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) and Sabina (Escoda) Shoal.

"We are alarmed by the environmental degradation our Coast Guard ships were able to monitor in these areas," he told ANC.

China told to 'act responsibly'

The security official also appealed to China to "act responsibly" and respect and adhere to international law, noting that Beijing is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.

China claims a vast part of the South China Sea, including the part that is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

It was invalidated by an international court in The Hague in 2016 after the Philippines won its case against China, although the latter continues to ignore that ruling.

Malaya also accused China of conducting what he called a "malign information operation" where "false narratives" are shared with the public.

"Some critics are saying this is just posturing on the part of the Philippines… This is a battle for the resources of our country particularly those for our fishermen," he said.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Maritime security expert Ray Powell meanwhile said he sees maritime encounters between the Philippines and China will continue.

"A sort of transparency unfortunately will probably not result in China abruptly changing course," he told ANC in a separate interview.

"Although you've seen modifications to their behavior, for example now they bring their own cameras and they tell their own story."

Powell also said that he does "not look forward to a real code of conduct" in the South China Sea. Beijing is currently hosting talks for the pact, according to officials.

"That comes down to the fact that the interests of the other maritime states and China are just too far apart," said Powell.

"Ultimately China wants to use the code of conduct to reinforce its claim and of course, the other maritime countries want to avoid that. And so this is a dance that’s going to continue to go on in perpetuity."