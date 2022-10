Watch more on iWantTFC

Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas speaks during the joint session of Congress deliberating the extension of martial law in Mindanao at the House of Representatives on July 22, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Gabriela Women's party-list hailed Monday the decision of the Commission on Elections to scrap the petition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to investigate 2 bank accounts of Gabriela Inc.

In its decision, Comelec said the NTF-ELCAC petition has no basis since Gabriela Inc is not a party to the case against Gabriela Women's Party. "Wala naman silang jurisdiction sa entity na tinutukoy," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said.

The NTF-ELCAC has petitioned Comelec to remove Gabriela from its list of accredited party-list groups, saying the party is a recipient of foreign funding.

The military has been accusing Gabriela members of being part of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing the New People's Army. The party-list has denied the allegations.

Accusations that Gabriela is a communist organization can be disputed by the party-list's 2-decades of legislative track record, Brosas said in an earlier interview.

Brosas said the NTF-ELCAC's move is part of efforts to discredit progressive party-list groups. She added Gabriela will be seeking legal action against their accusers.