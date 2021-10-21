Home  >  News

Critics alarmed by ombudsman proposals to change SALN law

Posted at Oct 22 2021 02:13 AM

Critics sounded the alarm over proposals by the Ombudsman to change the law on the disclosure by public officials of their personal wealth. RG Cruz gives a rundown of these controversial recommendations. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 21, 2021
