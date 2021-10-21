Critics alarmed by ombudsman proposals to change SALN law
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 22 2021 02:13 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Ombudsman, SALN, Philippines updates
- /video/business/10/22/21/psei-soars-above-7300-level-extends-rally
- /video/news/10/22/21/health-officials-covid-cases-dropping-in-the-country
- /video/news/10/22/21/pacquiao-accuses-cusi-of-alleged-anomalous-deals
- /video/news/10/22/21/rights-groups-drug-war-review-too-little-too-late
- /news/10/22/21/if-voted-vp-walden-bello-wants-probe-jail-for-marcoses