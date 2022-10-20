Home  >  News

Lapid kin distraught over death of alleged murder middleman

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2022 10:37 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2022 10:42 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Lapid family is distraught after police announced the death of one of the two alleged middlemen who supposedly ordered Percy Lapid's assassination. The Lapid family fears this may complicate the search for the mastermind. Johnson Manabat has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 20, 2022
Read More:  Percy Lapid   Percy Lapid assassination   assassination middlemen   Percy Lapid middlemen  