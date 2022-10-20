Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The coastal town of Sanchez Mira in Cagayan province has been placed under a state of calamity after being struck by 4 tropical cyclones this year, its mayor said Thursday.

Sanchez Mira Mayor Abe Bagasin said the situation in his town was "not good" following the onslaught of cyclones Florita, Henry, Maymay, and Neneng.

The town has also started experiencing heavy rains since Wednesday night, as tropical depression Obet approached northern Luzon, said the mayor.

"Hindi po maganda ang kalagayan ng bayan ko. Itong Obet ngayon na nag-umpisa na kagabi ng napakalakas na ulan," Bagasin told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The situation of my town is not good. Heavy rains started last night.)

He noted that his constituents are facing the threat of Obet while they were still reeling from the effects of typhoon Neneng, which hit earlier this month.

"Hindi pa nga nag-subside iyong [mga baha na] iniwan ni Neneng at ni Maymay, eh heto na naman," he said.

(The floods that Neneng and Maymay caused have yet to subside, but here comes another cyclone.)

About 8,000 families in Sanchez Mira have been affected by the successive cyclones, Bagasin said.

Some residents are in evacuation centers due to the storms, the mayor said. Some of them were advised not to return to their homes yet as these were still swamped by floods.

The town's agricultural sector was also badly hit, with farmers and fisherfolk forced to prematurely harvest their crops and livestock.

Bagasin called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prioritize the repair of the east-west bridge that connects Ilocos and Cagayan provinces, as this is Sanchez Mira's only remaining link to other areas.

"Nananawagan naman po ako sa mga taga-DPWH na i-priority po ito or else ma-isolate po ang bayan namin," he said.

(I am appealing to the DPWH to prioritize this or else our town will be isolated.)

However, the mayor noted that so far, the town has recorded zero fatalities from the past 4 cyclones.

As of 11 a.m., 3 areas in northern Luzon were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 due to Obet.

PAGASA said that based on its forecast track, Obet is expected to cross extreme northern Luzon this weekend.