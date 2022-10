Cagayan braces for Tropical Depression Obet

Watch more on iWantTFC

Cagayan province has prepositioned relief goods and has been asking several residents to evacuate to higher ground amid the threat of Tropical Depression Obet, the province’s disaster office said Thursday.

Cagayan has stockpiled enough items and has been replenishing goods for several towns, said Ruelie Rapsing from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

“Nakapag-augment na ang provincial government sa mga nabawasan ng stockpile,” he told state television PTV.

“Somehow we are in for a long haul… We are preparing for the worst,” he said, noting that side from Obet, another low pressure area has been spotted barreling near Luzon.

The provincial government has also sought assistance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to remind local government officials to promptly issue warnings and disaster plans for their constituents, the PDRRMO official said.

Obet was last seen 650 km East of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, according to state weather bureau PAGASA’s 5 p.m. bulletin.

Obet is moving westward at 15 kph, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.