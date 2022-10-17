Home > News DOJ chief Remulla makes first public appearance since son’s arrest ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2022 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice secretary showed up for work Monday, avoiding any mention of his son’s recent arrest for illegal possession of marijuana. Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla shunned media requests for interviews, but he earlier gave lengthy interviews on two media outfits which are openly sympathetic to the government. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOJ Boying Remulla illegal drugs Department of Justice /video/business/10/17/22/ph-shares-outperform-asian-peers-in-bear-market-rally/video/news/10/17/22/typhoon-neneng-destroys-crops-causes-landslides/entertainment/10/17/22/marina-summers-teases-new-song-with-tarsier-records/video/spotlight/10/17/22/some-marawi-landmarks-restored-5-years-after-liberation/video/news/10/17/22/journalists-raise-concerns-over-surprise-police-visits