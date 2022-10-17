Home  >  News

DOJ chief Remulla makes first public appearance since son’s arrest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2022 11:24 PM

The Philippine justice secretary showed up for work Monday, avoiding any mention of his son’s recent arrest for illegal possession of marijuana.

Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla shunned media requests for interviews, but he earlier gave lengthy interviews on two media outfits which are openly sympathetic to the government. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2022
