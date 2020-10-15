Ilang lugar sa Calamba, Laguna binaha dahil sa bagyong Ofel

MAYNILA - Ilang mga lugar sa Calamba City sa Laguna ang binaha dahil sa malakas ng pagbuhos ng ulan na dala ng bagyong Ofel.

“Kagabi malakas ang buhos ng ulan kaya may mga area na binaha ng konti pero ngayon nagsu-subside na,” pahayag ni Mayor Timmy Chipeco.

Mayroon din umanong inilikas na tinatayang 10 pamilya na nakatira sa tabi ng ilog.

“Last night, may inilipat kami sapagkat may certain areas sa tabi ng ilog na siyang medyo sa tingin namin delikado so nai-transfer namin sila last night so baka today pabalik na rin sila,” sabi niya.

Ibinihagi ni Chipeco na mayroon naman pondo ang lokal na pamahalaan para sa flood control pero naantala ang proyekto dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.