Sikat na Christmas capiz shells decor, malakas na ang bentahan sa Quiapo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2022 06:39 AM

MAYNILA—Nasa 72 araw na lang at Pasko na ulit kaya kung wala pang pampalamuti para sa darating na okasyon, pwede bisitahin ang Quiapo, Maynila.

Ngayong Oktubre pa lang ay nagkakaubusan na ng mga produktong gawa sa capiz shells sa dami nang mga umoorder nito.

Matitibay at magaganda ang mga itinitindang handmade, lalo't lalo na ang mga parol.

Dinarayo rin ito ng mga mamimili na galing pa sa mga malayong probinsya kagaya ng Isabela.

Ang mga parol na gawa sa capiz shells ay nagkakahalaga ng P500 hanggang P3,000 depende sa laki.

May tinitinda ring mga belen na nasa P600 hanggang P900. Isang set ng Christmas balls na gawa sa capiz shells at fiber glass ay nagkakahalaga ng P1,000 hanggang P1,500 .

May mga orasan ding nasa P300 hanggang P800, at mga jewelry box na mula P500 hanggang P15,000, depende sa disenyo na gawa sa perlas.

May picture frames din mabibili sa presyong P800 hanggang P1,500.—Ulat ni Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News

