DENR official blasts UP experts critical of Manila Bay 'white sand' project

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 10:27 PM

State university researchers critical of the Manila Bay white sand project received a tongue-lashing from an environment undersecretary who claims they have no right to voice their opinion on the project.

But the experts stand by their suggestions while explaining to the agency official why the government, as a client, had to shoulder the cost of its own scientific research. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 14, 2020
 
