25 hinihinalang na-food poison sa Masbate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2022 01:38 PM

Hinihinalang nabiktima ng food poisoning ang 25 tao, kabilang ang 4 na bata, sa Milagros, Masbate. 

Isinugod noong Lunes sa rural health unit ang mga biktima matapos magsuka sa kinaing shellfish na windowpane oyster o mas kilala sa tawag na katipay at blacklip pearl oyster o baliad.

Nangyari ang nasabing pagkalason 2 araw matapos maglabas ng shellfish ban ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources dahil sa pagkakaroon ng red tide sa karagatan ng Milagros.

Nasa 14 sa dinala sa rural health unit ang inilipat sa Masbate Provincial hospital, bagaman lahat ay nasa maayos nang kondisyon at nagpapagaling na lang.

— Ulat ni Aireen Perol

