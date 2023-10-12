Home > News Palestinian UN envoy urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 11:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israel said its siege of the Gaza Strip will continue until Hamas militants free all the Israelis they abducted. The warning comes as Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations urged officials to extend humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Strip Israel United Nations Palestine