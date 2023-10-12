Home  >  News

Palestinian UN envoy urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 11:21 PM

Israel said its siege of the Gaza Strip will continue until Hamas militants free all the Israelis they abducted.

The warning comes as Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations urged officials to extend humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2023

