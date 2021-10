Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Government said on Friday it allowed some groups to travel from Metro Manila to areas under the two loosest lockdown levels, general community quarantine and modified GCQ.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved "point-to-point interzonal travel" from the capital region to GCQ and MGCQ areas for the following groups, said Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

- Those below 18 years old

- Fully vaccinated individuals over 65 years of age

- Fully vaccinated individuals with comorbidities or other health risks

- Fully vaccinated pregnant women

This is effective immediately, Roque said in a text message.

This will be "subject to guidelines and health protocols as may be prescribed by the Department of Tourism and the local government unit of destination," he said in a statement.

Metro Manila is testing until Oct. 15 a new alert level system paired with granular lockdowns, which government hopes will better curb COVID-19 clusters and spur business activity.

Among the hardest hit by the pandemic in Asia, the Philippines has confirmed some 2.6 million coronavirus infections and at least 38,937 deaths.