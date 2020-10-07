Pasig River napuno ng water hyacinth; ferry service suspendido

MAYNILA - Halos hindi na makita ang ilog Pasig dahil sa dami ng water hyacinth na naglutangan dito.

Maraming halaman ang nasa ilog na bahagi ng Jones Bridge at meron pa sa ibang bahagi ng ilog mula Laguna de Bay hanggang Manila Bay.

Ayon sa Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office, normal na dumarami ang mga water hyacinth sa ilog tuwing tag-ulan. Pero marami aniya itong masamang epekto.

Una na dito ang pagharang sa mga bangka at barge na dumadaan sa ilog.

Sa katunayan, suspendido na ang Pasig River Ferry Service dahil sa dami ng water hyacinth.

Tinawag na eyesore ng PRCMO ang mga water hyacinth at ito anila ay mapanganib para sa ecological system sa ilog.



Tumutubo din ang water hyacinth dahil sa dami ng nutrients sa tubig na mula sa domestic wastes o basura na tinatapon sa mga estero at ilog. Kaya ang pagdami ng water hyacinth ay ibig sabihin marumi ang ilog.

Sa pag-aaral ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources

na ginawa nitong Hulyo at Agosto sinabing mabilis ang pagtubo nitong Water hyacinth na invasive specie kung tawagin kaya kailangan alisin ang mga ito sa ilog.