Liberal Party stalwart and former senator Mar Roxas on Friday joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at a rice distribution event in Capiz.

Marcos said Roxas, who is from Capiz, was an old friend.

"Baka hindi nyo po alam, alam nyo po, kami ni Mar matagal na po kaming magkaibigan at kahit na hindi kami magkapanig kung minsan sa politika, matagal kaming nagsama sa New York," Marcos said.

"At sana naman habang nandito sya, hindi na nya kinukwento yung mga nangyari sa amin noong nasa New York Kami dahil bachelor pa po kami at marami kaming mga adventure na magkasama. Kaya po nakakatuwa. Matagal ko na po siyang hindi nakausap at mabuti naman nagkaroon ng pagkakataon. Nag-usap kami dito pa sa Capiz," he added.

Roxas in several instances has criticized the martial law imposed by the President's father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Roxas is also an ally of former Vice President Leni Robredo, who lost to Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential race.

