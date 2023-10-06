President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the rice distribution to 4Ps beneficiaries at the Taguig University in Taguig City on Oct. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday urged the public to help in government’s efforts to curb rice smuggling and hoarding, which the administration said were to blame for recent increases in the price of the staple grain.

“Makilahok sa pagbabantay sa ating lipunan. Marami pa rin pong tayong [malayang nakapanloloko] ng kapwa. Tunay pong nakakagalit ang mga smuggler at hoarder na iyan,” the President said during his visit in Roxas City, Capiz.



“Nasisira ang daloy ng merkado kaya tumataas ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin dahil sa kanilang mga ilegal na gawain,” he added.

The Philippine leader was in Capiz to lead the distribution of rice to some 1,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). The aid came from around 42,000 bags of rice recently seized by the Bureau of Customs at the Port of Zamboanga.

In his speech, the President also announced that some 10,000 rice farmers from Capiz would receive various forms of assistance from the government, through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance program.

According to Malacañang, the beneficiaries are entitled to receive P5,000 in financial aid sourced from the P12.7 billion excess tariff collection from rice imports last year.

“Dagdag po rito, marami rin pong mga maliliit na mga magsasaka na matutulungan ng Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund or ‘yung tinatawag na RCEF sa pamamagitan ng mga makinarya, mga punla, mga pagsasanay at seminar, at pagpapahiram ng puhunan para sa kanila,” Marcos Jr said.

The President also announced that his administration was coordinating with legislators to amend the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 and impose severe sanctions on smugglers and their accomplices.

High food prices in the Philippines have pushed inflation to a five-month peak, officials said Thursday.

Last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. put a controversial price cap on rice, a national staple, to support poor households. He lifted the price controls on Wednesday, saying the ongoing harvest was easing pressure on supply.

Marcos suffered a 15-point drop, to 65 percent, in his popularity rating in a nationwide poll by Pulse Asia last month, compared with June. The survey was made after the president imposed rice price controls.

MAR ROXAS

Among those who attended the Marcos-led rice distribution on Friday was Liberal Party stalwart and former senator Mar Roxas, who is a native of Capiz.

“Baka hindi nyo po alam, alam nyo po, kami ni Mar matagal na po kaming magkaibigan at kahit na hindi kami magkapanig kung minsan sa politika, matagal kaming nagsama sa New York," Marcos said.

"At sana naman habang nandito sya, hindi na nya kinukwento yung mga nangyari sa amin noong nasa New York Kami dahil bachelor pa po kami at marami kaming mga adventure na magkasama. Kaya po nakakatuwa. Matagal ko na po siyang hindi nakausap at mabuti naman nagkaroon ng pagkakataon. Nag-usap kami dito pa sa Capiz," he added.