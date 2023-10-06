Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine General Hospital is sounding the alarm on the condition of its emergency room following a report that some patients have to wait 3 days and up to 3 weeks just to get a bed.

PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi said the number of patients seeking emergency medical care have exceeded the PGH emergency room's capacity of 70 patients.

"Ang aming emergency room was designed only for 70 patients, Sa huli kong census na nakuha, 202 na ngayon ang nasa loob na nasa kama, 40 ang naka-respirator. Para siyang ICU na malaki," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said the PGH implements an emergency severity score system to ensure that patients with the most immediate need are given immediate care.

"Kapag ikaw ay mamamatay within the hour or 2 hours, nandun ka sa ES 1. Kahit anong puno ng ospital ipapasok ka doon kasi kailangan ka malapatan ng resuscitation o paggamot," he said.

"Pag ikaw ay ES3, 'yung may bali sa buto, sugat na hindi naman life threatening, within six hours ma-a-attend."

Those with cough, colds and tummy aches are classified ES 4 and 5 and may wait even longer before being given treatment.

Legaspi noted the PGH needs to triage the patients according to the severity of emergency to ensure timeliness of care. "If you have limited resources, limited space, kailangang mamili kung sino ang pwedeng papasok," he said.

"Ang ating mga pasyente, kahit maghintay ng dalawang araw nandun sa mga ambulansya o sa mga upuan sa labas ay maghihintay po talaga. Ibig sabihin, hindi talaga sila emergency at gusto lang talaga na makita ng doctor sa PGH," he added.

He noted that the current nurse-patient ratio in the PGH is 1:20. "Isang nurse para sa 20 pasyente."

Other public hospitals are also facing the same problem, he said.