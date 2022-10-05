Home  >  News

Lawmakers demand expense details of Marcos' Singapore trip

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 04:21 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Opposition lawmakers are demanding details of expenses incurred during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent trip to Singapore. But at least one Palace official said this was not necessary. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bongbong Marcos   Marcos Jr. F1   Marcos Jr. Singapore trip   Singapore  