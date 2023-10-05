Home > News PH Coast Guard probes ramming incident near Bajo de Masinloc ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Coast Guard insisted a recent accident that killed three Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea is unrelated to tensions in the maritime zone. Fisherfolk who survived the incident demand justice for their dead co-workers. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine Coast Guard Bajo de Masinloc Scarborough Shoal West Philippine Sea