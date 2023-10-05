Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard probes ramming incident near Bajo de Masinloc

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:35 PM

The Philippine Coast Guard insisted a recent accident that killed three Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea is unrelated to tensions in the maritime zone.

Fisherfolk who survived the incident demand justice for their dead co-workers. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023
