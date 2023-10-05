Home > News House leaders vow to back development of Pag-asa Island in West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine House Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed to reinforce the country’s facilities on Pag-asa Island. He visited the area shortly after Chinese ships again harassed a Philippine resupply mission to another outpost in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Martin Romualdez House of Representatives Pagasa Island West Philippine Sea China