Simulation: What if there's an active shooter at NAIA?

The Manila International Airport Authority and the PNP-Aviation Security Group conducted a security exercise, simulating an active shooter event, at the departure southwing of NAIA Terminal 2 on Tuesday, October 3.

It was then followed by a simulated sweeping procedure by the Explosives and Ordnance Division where bags left by the perpetrators were safely detonated. SOCO also processed the "crime scene."

Felipe Costuna Jr., director of the Program Management Council of the Anti-Terrorism Council, said simulations like this should be done at least once a year.

Conducting the simulation exercises are only mandated every two years but the last simulation was conducted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

— Report by Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News