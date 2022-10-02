Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Ilang bahagi ng Meralco Avenue, isasara simula Lunes

Posted at Oct 03 2022 06:34 AM | Updated as of Oct 03 2022 06:44 AM

Anim na taong isasara ang ilang bahagi ng Meralco Avenue simula Lunes, October 3, 2022, para bigyang daan ang paggawa sa Metro Manila Subway Project Shaw Boulevard station o ang kauna-unahang underground mass transit sa Pilipinas. 

Ang Meralco Avenue ang magsisilbing access point ng proyekto. 

Magsisimula ang subway construction sa Capitol Commons hanggang Shaw Boulevard kaya't isasara na mamayang alas 9 ng gabi ang parehong north at southbound lane ng Meralco Avenue. 

Ayon sa MMDA, nasa 100,000 motorista at PUV ang maaapektuhan ng road closure. 

