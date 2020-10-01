Home  >  News

Boracay Island reopens with strict health safety protocols

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:47 PM

More than two dozen tourists arrived in Boracay Island Thursday, the first day of its re-opening, after months of closure due to the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 1, 2020
