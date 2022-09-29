Home > News Nueva Ecija suffers over P3-B worth of damage to agriculture due to ‘Karding’ ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2022 10:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine province of Nueva Ecija suffered huge agricultural losses after super typhoon Karding destroyed over P3 billion worth of rice and other high-value crops. Residents in many typhoon-ravaged areas need help in repairing their damaged homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Nueva Ecija Karding Karding aftermath agriculture /news/09/29/22/3-moas-hound-deped-laptop-project/sports/09/29/22/boxing-casimero-says-he-will-face-akaho-on-dec-3/entertainment/09/29/22/despite-split-pokwang-celebrates-lee-obrians-birthday/sports/09/29/22/parks-nagoya-open-campaign-with-big-win-over-mikawa/news/09/29/22/three-marcos-activists-in-ny-charged-released-from-custody