Nueva Ecija suffers over P3-B worth of damage to agriculture due to ‘Karding’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 10:02 PM

The Philippine province of Nueva Ecija suffered huge agricultural losses after super typhoon Karding destroyed over P3 billion worth of rice and other high-value crops.

Residents in many typhoon-ravaged areas need help in repairing their damaged homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2022
