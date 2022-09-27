Home  >  News

Parts of Pampanga, Bulacan still flooded

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 12:45 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Parts of the Philippine provinces of Pampanga and Bulacan remain flooded three days after experiencing torrential rains brought by typhoon Karding. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Karding   Karding aftermath   Pampanga   Bulacan   floods  