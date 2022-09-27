Parts of Pampanga, Bulacan still flooded
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 28 2022 12:45 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Karding, Karding aftermath, Pampanga, Bulacan, floods
- /video/news/09/28/22/karding-deaths-climb-to-8-agri-bears-brunt-of-damage
- /video/news/09/27/22/marcos-taps-ex-chief-justice-as-new-executive-secretary
- /entertainment/09/27/22/with-rgb-hearts-maja-confirms-abs-cbn-comeback
- /sports/09/27/22/mayweather-back-in-manila-to-endorse-product
- /sports/09/27/22/spikers-turf-cignal-sets-titular-clash-with-nu-sta-elena