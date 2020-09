Duterte urged: 'Walk the talk' on sea row with China

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Filipinos should push President Rodrigo Duterte to "walk the talk" after he affirmed before the United Nations an arbitral award that junked China's claims to Philippine waters, Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Monday.

Duterte previously shelved the 2016 arbitral award that junked China's "historic claims" to the West Philippine Sea, as he pursued loans and investments from Beijing. But last week, he told the UN General Assembly that the Philippines "firmly rejects" any attempt to undermine the ruling.

"We must adopt that as a national policy and apply it on all fronts: in the code of conduct, in the protection of our EEZ, and in gathering support of nations of the world," Carpio told ANC.

"He stated it. Will he walk the talk? We have to push him to do the because we have no choice… We will hold him to account for his words," he added.

Carpio was part of the legal team that defended the Philippines’ case before the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration.

China meanwhile rejected the Hague ruling anew, as it cited an "agreement" with Duterte to "close the old chapter."

in a virtual forum organized by the Association for Philippines-China Understanding Inc. (APCU) on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian cited the "consensus" allegedly reached between Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping to shelve maritime disputes and manage the situation through dialogue and cooperation.

"China’s position on the so-called arbitral ruling has been very clear: We do not accept and we do not recognize this so-called ruling. It has been agreed by our two presidents that we should close the old chapter and shelve differences," said Huang.



ANC, Sept. 28, 2020