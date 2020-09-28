At least 2,000 tourists to be allowed entry to Boracay: mayor

MANILA - At least 2,000 travelers will be allowed entry to tourist favorite Boracay, the mayor of Malay town said Monday as the island prepares for its opening on Oct. 1.

Hotels will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 2 guests per room while some 382 bars and restaurants have been accredited, said Mayor Frolibar Bautista.

"Sa ngayon di pa natin madetermine kasi Oct. 1 pa naman opening natin, at least mga 2,000 ganyan. Tingnan natin, kung dati 6,000 ang ina-allow na controlled natin," Bautista said when asked on the number of tourists allowed to enter the island.

(We can't determine as of now because the opening is set on October 1, at least 2,000 maybe. We'll see. Previously we allowed 6,000 tourists.)

Some 199 hotels and resorts in the island with a total of 4,416 rooms have been allowed to operate since June, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier said.