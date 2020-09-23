Boracay to accept tourists beginning Oct. 1: tourism chief

This photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a policeman standing guard along the empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country, with foreign tourists still banned on beaches. Ernesto Cruz, AFP

MANILA (UPDATE) - Top tourist destination Boracay island will accept travelers from all over the country beginning October 1, the Department of Tourism said Wednesday.

All tourists will be required to present a negative confirmatory test result for the coronavirus taken 48 to 72 hours prior to their travel, DOT secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Airlines are advised to use the Godofredo P. Ramos Airport in Caticlan as the sole airport of entry to Boracay, she added.

In June, the island opened to residents of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Bacolod and Iloilo. It closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 199 hotels and resorts with a total of 4,416 rooms were allowed to operate since June, Romulo-Puyat said.

More details to follow.