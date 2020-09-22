Coronavirus deaths in Philippines top 5,000; additional 1,635 infections recorded

Churchgoers attend the first mass at the Manila Cathedral when it reopened to the public on Sept. 16, 2020 amid the General Community Quarantine in Metro Manila due to the coronavirus pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The COVID-19 death toll in the Philippines breached the 5,000-mark on Tuesday as the country's confirmed infections climbed to 291,789.

The Department of Health recorded 1,635 additional COVID-19 cases, the lowest in about 2 weeks, as the number of patients who succumbed to the disease went up by 50 to 5,049.

The government has repeatedly pointed out that the number deaths in the Philippines is much lower than that of other countries. Health officials attributed this to improved treatment guidelines set by the country’s medical societies.

The last time the newly-announced cases were lower than 2,000 was on September 7.

Previously, a low number of cases was attributable to laboratories being unable to submit data. But the DOH said only 9 laboratories did not reach the deadline for Tuesday.

The agency did not explain the sharp decline in numbers -- whether it was because of a low number of tests conducted or other factors.

However, the Philippines still has the highest number of cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The DOH also reported 450 additional recovered patients, or a total of 230,643 recoveries.

This brings the number of active cases or current infections to 56,097.

Before today's drop in new cases, the daily tally of newly-announced cases has remained at over 3,000 for the last two weeks.

Experts earlier said they are optimistic that the numbers have stabilized and would decline eventually.

The DOH said on Monday that the delay in laboratory submissions no longer affect the daily tally since most are already complying with their requirements. However, government experts are still studying if the current number of cases is an accurate reflection of the actual COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UP OCTA Research Group earlier estimated that the Philippines would have 310,000 to 330,000 total COVID-19 cases by the end of September.