Bahagi ng mall sa Tagum City nilamon ng apoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2023 12:48 AM | Updated as of Sep 26 2023 12:59 AM

Nilamon ng apoy ang malaking bahagi ng New City Commercial Corporation (NCCC) store sa Tagum City, Davao del Norte bandang alas-10 ng gabi nitong Linggo, Setyembre 24.

Sa pahayag ng NCCC, nagsimula ang sunog sa building 1 at kalaunan ay kumalat ito sa department store warehouse, hardware store warehouse, at company staff house nito.

Wala namang naiulat na nasaktan sa insidente. Inabot ng 7 oras bago tuluyang naapula ang sunog, na umabot sa ika-apat na alarma.

—Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

