Socorro group slams Senate's summons to leader ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2023 11:53 PM An organization allegedly engaged in cultish practices denounced a Senate summons for their leader. The justice department said a probe for the Surigao del Norte-based group will be done in Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023