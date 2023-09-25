Home  >  News

Socorro group slams Senate’s summons to leader

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2023 11:53 PM

An organization allegedly engaged in cultish practices denounced a Senate summons for their leader.

The justice department said a probe for the Surigao del Norte-based group will be done in Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023
 
