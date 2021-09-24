Home  >  News

DOH says probing reported drop in COVID testing in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 02:53 AM

The Philippine health department is looking into a reported drop in COVID testing output as parts of the country see fewer infections. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2021
