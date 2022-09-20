Home > News Justice chief says over 200 POGOs with 40,000 workers illegally operating in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine justice secretary told senators there have been some 40,000 illegal Chinese workers employed by overseas gaming operators in the country. He, however, said there’s an obstacle to deporting them back to China. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH POGO illegal workers China /video/news/09/21/22/house-begins-debates-for-proposed-budget-for-2023/video/news/09/21/22/marcos-woos-american-businesses-to-invest-in-ph/news/09/21/22/ph-human-rights-among-priorities-for-germany-embassy/news/09/20/22/court-of-appeals-says-2017-search-on-lottie-manalos-house-illegal/news/09/20/22/panukalang-pagpapaliban-sa-barangay-elections-tinalakay-muli-sa-senado