Home  >  News

Justice chief says over 200 POGOs with 40,000 workers illegally operating in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:24 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine justice secretary told senators there have been some 40,000 illegal Chinese workers employed by overseas gaming operators in the country. He, however, said there’s an obstacle to deporting them back to China. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DOH   POGO   illegal workers   China  