Chief implementer Enrile defends martial law declaration on 50th anniversary ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 11:58 PM The former defense minister who designed and implemented the martial law regime of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. now wants the removal of constitutional safeguards meant to prevent a repeat of this dark chapter in the nation's history. The suggestion by Juan Ponce Enrile was made on the 50th anniversary of the martial law declaration. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022