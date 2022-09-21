Home  >  News

Chief implementer Enrile defends martial law declaration on 50th anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 11:58 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The former defense minister who designed and implemented the martial law regime of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. now wants the removal of constitutional safeguards meant to prevent a repeat of this dark chapter in the nation’s history.

The suggestion by Juan Ponce Enrile was made on the 50th anniversary of the martial law declaration. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Juan Ponce Enrile   Ferdinand Marcos Sr.   martial law   Martial law at 50  