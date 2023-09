Hontiveros: Over 1,000 minors under 'cult' control in Surigao del Norte

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine senator revealed Monday, September 18 that a "cult" in Socorro, Surigao del Norte has been victimizing over 1,000 minors and subjecting them to "rape, sexual violence, child abuse, and forced marriage."

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said based on her team's research and other testimonies, it all started when a cult leader supposedly "groomed" a 17-year-old to become the next "messiah."

She also revealed that the cult is not just limited to the province of Surigao, but is also expanding to Manila and other parts of the country.

—Report by Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News