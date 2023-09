BSKE: Comelec logs 626 complaints so far

Watch more on iWantTFC

Comelec said it has received 626 complaints regarding alleged violations in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, including pre-campaigning using social media.

Quezon City Police District Director P/BGen. Redrico Maranan meanwhile said they have recovered 23 guns since the election gun ban was imposed.

(Report from Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News)