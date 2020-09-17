Thou shall use bleach, not talk: Experts float '7 Commandments' vs coronavirus in PUVs

A group of medical experts that includes Former Health Secretary Manuel Dayrit on Thursday proposed “7 commandments” to keep passengers safe from the pandemic onboard public vehicles.

Their proposal includes the following, Dayrit told ANC.

Use anti-virus masks. Those who wear this are 6 times less likely to get infection compared to those who don’t, said Dayrit.

Wear face shield. This will reduce the risk of infection by as much as 3 times, he said.

No talking and no eating. Respiratory droplets from the mouth and nose can spread the virus, said the former health chief.

Ensure adequate ventilation. Open the windows of vehicles every now and then to dissipate the still air, where the virus might linger. For trains, stopping at platforms and opening the door will promote airflow, he said.

Practice frequent disinfection. Transport authorities should ensure that public vehicles are cleaned with bleach, which kills the virus, he said.

No symptomatic passengers. People who feel unwell should refrain from using public transport, said Dayrit.

Observe appropriate physical distancing. “It is possible to go below one meter. It is not dogma, but we have to look at all the packages in the 7 commandments for its proper implementation,” Dayrit said.

President Rodrigo Duterte will decide on the physical distancing policy after members of the government's pandemic response task force failed to reach a consensus, his spokesperson Harry Roque said Wednesday.

The Philippines has confirmed 272,934 coronavirus infections, 60,344 of which were active as of Wednesday.

Dayrit's group includes the following:

UP Manila College of Public Health Dean Dr. Vicente Belizario, Jr.

Former Undersecretary and government adviser Dr. Teodoro Herbosa

UP Manila Environmental and Occupational Health Department Chair Dr. Michael Hernandez

Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission Director Dr. Manuel Francisco T. Roxas

Former Health Secretary Dr. Esperanza Cabral

Founder and CEO of Eye Bank Foundation of the Philippines, Dr. Ma. Dominga Padilla

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante

ANC, Sept. 17, 2020