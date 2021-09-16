Barkong lulan ang 1,000 baboy, kalabaw sumadsad; alingasaw inireklamo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 16 2021 08:55 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /news/09/16/21/liquor-ban-in-manila-city-lifted-under-covid-alert-level-4
- /entertainment/09/16/21/lady-gaga-tops-peoples-best-dressed-list
- /life/09/16/21/why-the-met-is-a-sentimental-venue-for-angeline-quinto
- /video/entertainment/09/16/21/kapamilya-pa-rin-piolo-muling-pumirma-sa-abs-cbn
- /spotlight/09/16/21/chinese-scammers-enslave-teachers-tourists-in-cambodia