Barkong lulan ang 1,000 baboy, kalabaw sumadsad; alingasaw inireklamo

Posted at Sep 16 2021 08:55 PM

Sumadsad sa dagat na sakop ng Lobo, Batangas ang isang cargo vessel na may kargang higit 1,000 baboy at kalabaw. Nagrereklamo ang mga residente dahil sa masangsang na amoy. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 16 Setyembre 2021 

