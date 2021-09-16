P11 billion lockdown 'ayuda' distribution in NCR done: official
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 16 2021 05:16 PM
coronavirus, ayuda, DILG
- /overseas/09/16/21/china-raps-us-britain-australia-security-partnership
- /entertainment/09/16/21/tingnan-vice-ganda-ipinakita-ang-tunay-na-buhok
- /sports/09/16/21/leylah-fernandez-emma-raducanu-made-for-greatness
- /news/09/16/21/chinese-marked-device-found-in-ph-waters-in-july-just-buoy
- /entertainment/09/16/21/lovi-poe-wants-to-work-with-gerald-coco-jm-in-abs-cbn