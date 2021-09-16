Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila authorities have distributed P11.22 billion in cash aid meant to help low-income residents cope with the August lockdown meant to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the interior department said Thursday.

"One hundred percent accomplished na po tayo," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Thursday.

Metro Manila's 13 million people were under the toughest lockdown from Aug. 6 to 20 before its quarantine level was downgraded a notch from Aug. 21.

The capital region on Thursday started testing out a 5-level alert system accompanied by granular lockdowns, which government hoped would arrest the spread of COVID-19 while reopening the economy.

Meanwhile, nearby Laguna province has finished distributing 87 percent of its lockdown "ayuda" while Bataan has handed out around 61 percent of the assistance, Año said.

