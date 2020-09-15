Palace says Duque not yet in the clear from possible charges over PhilHealth mess

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is not yet absolved from possible charges over alleged anomalies at state insurer PhilHealth. Malacañang made that clarification after a government task force excluded Duque from a list of PhilHealth officials whom it recommends for charges.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said he was disappointed at the exclusion of the health chief who chairs the PhilHealth board, but the justice department, which leads the task force, explained there is not enough evidence of gross negligence on the part of the board to warrant criminal liability. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2020